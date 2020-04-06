STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu

Colour-coded curfew passes in Ariyalur

The administration, further, made it clear that the cards are meant only to enable people come out for essential needs and not for general travel.

Published: 06th April 2020 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Panchayat President N Premkumar distributing coloured curfew passes to residents of Thamarai- kulam village in Ariyalur on Sunday | Express

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR: In a novel idea to keep a tab on people coming out to buy essential commodities, Ariyalur district administration is distributing colour-coded passes. People with specific colour cards would be allotted specific days to venture out.

On Sunday, the administration started issuing Green, Blue and Rose-coloured cards to people in all panchayats by panchayat presidents. People with Green card can come out on Monday and Thursday. While Blue card holders get  Tuesday and Friday, Rose card holders may come out on Wednesday and Saturday. Nobody would be allowed to come out on Sunday.

Collector D Ratna said, “People coming out with these coloured cards must bring an ID proof such as Aadhaar, driving licence and Voter ID. Only those aged between 15 to 60 should come out using the ID card.”

