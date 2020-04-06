STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19 positive patients shifted to 18 exclusive hospitals in Tamil Nadu

The state health department ordered the transfer of all COVID-19 positive patients from across 37 districts by April 3 to these hospital.

Published: 06th April 2020 12:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 12:02 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus hospital

Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: In Tamil Nadu, 18 government medical college hospitals have been designated as exclusive COVID-19 hospitals that would henceforth treat patients with coronavirus infection from all the 37 districts.

According to an order dated April 2, the State Health Department directed the "transfer of all the COVID-19 positive patients to the exclusively designated COVID-19 hospitals as soon as the test results confirm positive, without any delay, duly following all the transfer protocols."

It further read that all the 37 districts have exclusive isolation rooms for admission and treatment of patients with influenza-like illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI), besides an exclusive quarantine facility in each district.

Sources said that the move was made keeping in mind the availability of many experts (pulmonologists and intensivists) and better infrastructure to accommodate and treat a greater number of patients at these exclusive COVID-19 hospitals.

In Southern Tamil Nadu, COVID-19 patients from Dindigul district would henceforth be treated at Government Karur Medical College Hospital. Similarly, patients from Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts would be treated at the Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital, those from Madurai and Virudhunagar districts would be treated at Government Rajaji Hospital.

COVID-19 patients from Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts would be treated at the Government Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. Meanwhile, patients from Theni and Kanniyakumari districts are to be treated at the government medical college hospitals in the respective districts.

As on Saturday, 10 patients from Virudhunagar district were shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital. Similarly, 43 coronavirus positive patients from Dindigul government hospital were shifted to the Government Karur Medical College Hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Corona virus COVID19 Special COVID hospitals Tamil Nadu hospitals
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp