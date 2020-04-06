Monster is out there, stay indoors!

CUDDALORE: A group of youth in Cuddalore made road their canvas and came up with a painting that creates awareness about coronavirus and thanks health professionals, sanitary workers and security personnel for their services in these tough times.Members of Cuddalore Siragugal drew the 3,200-sq ft painting at Manjakuppam here on Sunday. Speaking to Express, R Shanmugaraja, head of Cuddalore Siragugal, said, “Manjakuppam road is one of the busiest in Cuddalore. Hence, we decided to use that stretch to draw awareness painting.”
