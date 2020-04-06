STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New guidelines issued for SARI deaths

The order was issued after a 71-year-old man, who died at Government Stanley Medical College on Thursday, tested positive for infection.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Public Health (DPH) has issued new guidelines, making procedures prescribed for COVID-19 deaths also mandatory for severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) deaths, when laboratory results are awaited.

In an order on Sunday, the DPH said, “For all SARI cases, COVID-19 laboratory sample should be taken. When SARI patient dies and lab result for COVID-19 infection is yet to arrive, the same procedures prescribed for COVID-19 deaths should be followed.”

“If the relative wants to wait for results before cremating or burial, the body should be kept in the mortuary after taking all standard precautions. More than 10 people should not be allowed at the burial site. All areas and vehicles should be disinfected. All people, including the deceased person’s relatives, involved in the burial should take adequate precautions,” the guidelines added.

