PM Modi's '9 pm, 9 minutes' costs power consumption in Puducherry to go down by 53 MW on April 5

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The power consumption in the Union territory of Puducherry got reduced by 53 MWs on Sunday night when people switched off their electric lights at 9 p.m for nine minutes in response to the appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a show of unity in combating COVD-19 .

Till 9 p.m the power consumption was 203 MW, which went down to 150 MW, Shanmugham, Superintending Engineer II, of Electricity Department 'said.

Senior officials of the department were in the control room monitoring the drop in consumption. After the steep drop of 53 MW it came back to normal at around 9.30 p.m, he said.

The Union territory has a daily consumption of around 400 to 450MW.

But with no industrial activity as well as business establishments remaining closed , the power consumption has come down to around 200 MW, he said.