‘Provide Rs 10,000 per family of MGNREGS workers’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The CPI has urged the Union government to provide Rs 10,000 per family of those who have enrolled under the MGNREGS scheme, during the lockdown period. In a press statement, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said the livelihood of MGNREGS workers have been severely hit by the lockdown. Hence, the Union government should credit Rs 10,000 per family to help them survive the lockdown. He also urged Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to take steps to disburse the pending wages of NREGS workers.