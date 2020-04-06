Stock not refilled, prices rise by 15 % in Tiruchy

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With supplies depleting and traders unable to find affordable transportation, the price of essential commodities, including pulses, is on the rise. Traders associations claim prices have risen by 5 to 15 per cent over the last ten days.

Prior to the lockdown, hordes of people flocked to grocery stores to stock up rations. Though the government allowed transportation carrying essential commodities to operate, the situation is yet to get back to normal. Nagarajan, a consumer, said, “The State government first announced curfew for seven days but the Central government announced 21-day lockdown. In panic, I bought grocery for two months. The prices have increased over the time. Roasted gram which was Rs 65 per kg now costs `100 in retail shops.”

Talking about transportation difficulties, Ve Govindarajulu, State general secretary of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu, said, “Most of the essentials like pulses, gram, chillies etc, are brought from other States. Though transportatio norms have been eased, we are unable to find lorries. They are charging extra for the service due to fear of coronavirus. This has reflected on the prices of essential items.

A trader in Manapparai said vehicles were not allowed to enter his locality and he could not get any supply. Govindarajulu observed that most of the retail shops have stock enough to sustain till April 15. “However, if transportation is not resumed, there will arise a shortage,” he said and opined that many people were self-sufficient and had essentials needed for almost three months.