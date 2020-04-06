Tamil Nadu to begin rapid tests for COVID-19 this week, results out in 30 minutes: CM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the number of people infected with COVID-19 on the rise everyday, Tamil Nadu is all set to enter the rapid test mode from this week. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday announced that the state government had placed orders for procuring one lakh Rapid Test Kits from China.

These kits would arrive on April 9 and be dispatched to all districts immediately, he said. The rapid tests would begin in the state from April 10 and the results could be known within 30 minutes.

Addressing a press conference after reviewing the measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 with all district collectors through video conferencing at the secretariat, the Chief Minister said the intensity of the virus was increasing in India gradually.

“As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, 2,10,538 passengers have been screened at airports in Tamil Nadu and of them, 90,541 are under home quarantine. 10,816 persons have completed the 28-day quarantine period,” the Chief Minister said and added that at present there were 17 testing labs in government and private hospitals and the state government had sought permission for 21 more labs.

“All medical equipment required for the additional labs have already arrived. Once the central government gives its approval for the new labs, there would be 38 testing labs in Tamil Nadu. So far, 4,612 persons have undergone lab tests and of them, 571 have tested positive for the coronavirus. Besides, 1848 persons are in isolation,” Palaniswami said.

Stating that the government was ready to face any eventuality, the Chief Minister said 22,049 beds and 3,371 ventilators in government and private hospitals have been kept ready to treat those infected with the coronavirus. While orders have been placed for procuring 2,500 more ventilators, the state has sufficient number of PPEs, masks and N95 masks.

Rs 1000 to reach more



The Chief Minister also announced that the Rs 1000 financial assistance already given to construction workers, auto rickshaw and taxi drivers and others would be extended to workers engaged in other jobs in the unorganised sector.



They include members of Tamil Nadu Washermen Welfare Board, Tamil Nadu Palmyra Workers Welfare Board, Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Workers Welfare Board, Tamil Nadu Handlooms and Handlooms Silk Weavers Welfare Board, Tamil Nadu Footwear, Leathers Goods Manufactory and Tannery Workers Welfare Board, Tamil Nadu Artists Welfare Board, Tamil Nadu Goldsmiths Welfare Board, Tamil Nadu Pottery Workers Welfare Board, Tamil Nadu Domestic Workers Welfare board, Tamil Nadu Powerloom Weavers Welfare Board, Tamil Nadu Cooking Workers Welfare Board and Tamil Nadu Folk Artists Welfare Board.

Taking a cue from abroad



Reiterating the need for self-discipline among the public, the Chief Minister said, “If this virus spreads, then prevention will be very difficult. Despite repeated requests, a large section of the people do not adhere to social distancing. We should take lessons from other countries like China, Italy, United States of America etc. in this regard.”

The Chief Minister said many had tested positive for the coronavirus after being asymptomatic for many days. So, everyone should understand the seriousness of this infection and remaining in their houses alone would be the solution, he added.

94,873 cases have been registered for violating the lockdown restrictions. 94,158 persons have been arrested and let out on bail. 72,242 vehicles have been seized so far. Rs 25.14 lakh has been collected as penalty for violating the restrictions.

Asked about the status of Tamil Nadu’s demand for financial assistance from the Centre, the Chief Minister said in the first phase, the Centre had sanctioned Rs 500 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund.