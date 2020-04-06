To reduce crowd amid coronavirus, 16 under-trials from Karnataka's Chitradurga, Davangere sub-jails released

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

CHITRADURGA/DAVANGERE: COVID-19 has brought smiles on the faces of jailbirds who were struggling to get bail. In order to reduce the crowd in jails due to coronavirus pandemic, the decision to release under-trial prisoners (UTPs) on interim bail was taken.

The under-trial prisoners' having minor offences against them are eligible to get interim bail and the committee comprising of the District Judge, the district police superintendent, sub-jail jailor and public prosecutor will shortlist the number of undertrials who are eligible to be released and will issue orders to get them released.

Such released under-trials will be sent to their homes in a police jeep and district sub-jail authorities have made arrangements for this.

A copy of the eight prisoners in the district who were given interim bail by the committee was availed by The New Indian Express which states that six among the eight UTPs are from Holalkere station limits and one each from Hosadurga and Chitradurga UTPs got bail from the committee.

The inmates were facing criminal complaint under MMRD, Section Karnataka Excise Act 1965, Sec 125 of CrPC, 417 and 420 of IPC act were allowed the interim bail by the committee headed by district judge SY Watawati, Public Prosecutor NS Mallaiah, SP G Radhika and in-charge jail superintendent Abbas Ali.

Steps have also been taken to ensure that the released prisoners provide a self bond and they are sent to their home in police vehicles.



At Davangere sub-jail, 17 under trial prisoners were identified by the committee headed by District Judge. However, jail authorities have made arrangements to send eight prisoners having only one crime against them to get released.

The norms fixed for the release were, the under trial should have committed crime for the first time and got arrested and the crime which they are facing shouldn't have more than 7 years of imprisonment.



The jail authorities got self-bond in writing from the under trials and released them, said jailor Karna to

The New Indian Express.