13 fresh cases reported in Tiruchy district

Positive cases rises to 30 in dist; in Thanjavur, the number touches 8, while Coimbatore records lone positive case

Published: 07th April 2020 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY/THANJAVUR: With 13 fresh cases being reported on Monday, the tally of COVID-19 positive cases in Tiruchy district rose to 30. The district administration has ordered to seal areas or villages of patients. With three persons from Thanjavur district testing positive on Monday, the number in district has gone up to eight. Besides, Ariyalur recorded its first positive case.

About 123 persons from the district are in the isolation ward of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here. Test results of 53 of them were out on April 4. As many as 17 tested positive. On April 5, test results of 33 more persons came negative. In total, 69 persons tested negative and all of them have been quarantined at a private college. On Monday, results of 28 persons were released, of which 13 tested positive. Results of 11 are awaited. 

3 cases in Thanjavur
Two among the three persons who tested positive in Thanjavur include a 40-year-old man from Adirampattinam and a 46-year-old man from Neivasal, who had attended the Delhi conference. According to sources, the third person aged 29, belongs to Uranipuram. He had taken a flight from Delhi to Chennai on March 24 in which many persons who took part in the Delhi conference also travelled.

Rly engineer positive in Kovai
Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore rose to 59 on Monday, with a 52-year-old railway engineer testing positive. The patient had been admitted to a private hospital a few days ago after he developed breathing issues. The man had recently travelled to Salem to bring his pregnant daughter to Podanur. After he tested positive, he was referred to ESI Hospital on Monday.

4 from Tirupur in ESI hospital
Four persons from Tirupur also tested positive and were admitted to the ESI Hospital in Coimbatore. They quartet had attended Tablighi Jamaat conclave.

Now, 28 cases in Namakkal
With three new cases, the total number of COVID-19 patients in Namakkal district rose to 28.

