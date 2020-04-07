Home quarantined man dies of kidney ailment

By Express News Service

SALEM: A 52-year-old man, who was home quarantined after returning from Hyderabad, died due to kidney related ailments here on Sunday night. According to health department officials, the man from Seelanaickenpattu in Salem is a lorry driver and had returned to Salem eight days ago. Ever since, he was placed under home quarantine. The officials also said he was under treatment for kidney related ailments. The man did not show any symptoms of coronavirus, they said.