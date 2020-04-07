STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Screening for hypertension, diabetes at doorstep begins

Doctors of PHCs in Seruvaviduthi started doorstep diagnosis of people suffering from non-communicable diseases and distributed medicines.

Published: 07th April 2020

Doctors of Primary Health Centres screening an elderly woman | express

By N Ramesh
Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Doctors of PHCs in Seruvaviduthi started doorstep diagnosis of people suffering from non-communicable diseases and distributed medicines. With lockdown in place, the government had directed Village Health Nurses (VHNs) to screen and distribute medicines to people suffering from diseases including hypertension and diabetes.

Doctors of four PHCs on Monday joined the campaign There were 1,127 patients with hypertension and diabetes in the region, said Dr V Soundarrajan, Block Medical officer of the Seruvaviduthi PHC. The other three PHCs in the block are Kurichi, Kalagam and Pinnavasal.

“We handed over the drugs required for two months”, he added. On the first day as many as 42 patients were covered at the door step. This would relieve them from traveling around 15 km to the PHC. The team also visiting the households of the pregnant women in the area and conduct health check-up. “We have planned to take the ECG machine in the vehicle for checking the patients in need”, Dr Soundarrajan said. All houses coming under the four PHCs would be covered in a week’s time, he added.

