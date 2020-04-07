STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Teacher, several othres held for curfew violation in TN

The prayer group was led by Rani (42),  headmistress of Selligoundanoor elementary school. She runs Messiah prayer hall in Ammapettai.

Published: 07th April 2020

By Express News Service

ERODE/RAMESWARAM/NAGAPATTINAM: A government school headmistress and her associate were booked and arrested for carrying out religious propaganda with a group of people, violating section 144 in Bavani on Sunday.

The prayer group was led by Rani (42), headmistress of Selligoundanoor elementary school. She runs Messiah prayer hall in Ammapettai. On Sunday morning, she gathered a group of 7 people in a mini truck to visit nearby village Periya Kurumpalayam to shoo away corona with the prayers.

Pilgrim arrested
A 68-year-old man who walked along the railway tracks from Manamadurai to reach Thiruvananthapuram was arrested by Railway Protection Force (RPF) there. A native of Erumeli in Kerala, he was on a pilgrimage to Rameswaram. He was walking back home when he was arrested. He was taken to Kottayam, sources said.

BJP functionary held
A BJP functionary was arrested from his residence near Vedaranyam on Monday for a defamatory post against a particular community on Facebook, blaming them for the spread of coronavirus. According to police, V Veeramani (23) of Ayakaranpulam is the Nagapattinam South district BJP IT wing president. Police said Veeramani in his Facebook post blamed the community as members of the community had attended Tablighi Jamaat conference where the virus spread to many persons.

