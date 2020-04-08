Board exams? worry not, Pondy edu dept makes it easier

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: At a time when schools are closed following COVID-19 lockdown and students need to prepare for their board exams, school education department in Puducherry has initiated online education for Xth students through WhatsApp, youtube and cable TV networks .

A virtual control room has been created for clarification of student's doubt through WhatApp message or call, said, Director of School Education P T Rudra Goud. Teachers of all subjects, Tamil, English, Maths, Physical Science , Biological science and Social science can be contacted on their Whatapp number from 6 a.m to 10 p.m.

Accordingly L Shakila (Tamil) - 9866728352, M Joancy (English) -9944198425, M Tamiz (Maths) - 7200918139, S Rajkumar (Physical Science) - 9994203828, R Devika (Biological Science) - 8015423235 and P Vanathy (Social Science) - 9994196886 can be contacted by the students .

The students can also take lessons from the Directorate of School Education Puducherry's You Tube channel, said Rudra Goud.

Considering that many students may not have access to internet, study lessons are also being aired through Cable network. A private channel is telecasting pre recorded videos, following which the students can interact with the teachers through phone.

The response has been good and students are utilizing the opportunities provided by the department. The department has also planned for future online education using ICT tools. The Directorate of School Education in collaboration with Pondicherry Engineering college and Atal Incubation centre conducted a Webinar on 'how to conduct online classes for students'.

As many as 3,660 teachers participated in this online training and benefited, Rudra Goud said in a release here. The web apps can be used for a better mode of online education.