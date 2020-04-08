STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘It takes a community to defeat the virus’

Three patients recover and return home; they and their family members recall how they coped with the tough time

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A pandemic brings out the best and worst in people, says a 25-year-old woman from Coimbatore, who managed to bid adieu to COVID-19. She was the seventh person to test positive in Tamil Nadu, just after she returned to her hometown from Spain. On Monday, she was among the first batch of patients to be discharged from the ESI Hospital in Coimbatore, after having fully recovered.   

After 17 days in isolation, she went home to a hero’s welcome. The isolation and treatment were not made easy by a few people, who were constantly trying to find out who she was and where she lived. Purported photographs of her apartment, and rumours about her family’s health condition kept popping up online, putting her through further stress.  

“My neighbours stood out in their corridors and balconies, clapping and cheering my return home,” she said. “It was a very thoughtful gesture, considering that I don’t know my neighbours.” All of Tuesday, the family was fielding dozens of calls from concerned and not-so-concerned relatives and friends.  

“It was a big relief knowing that two other members of my family were negative. It helped in my recovery,” she says. “In fact, when compared to the other times that I’ve fallen sick, COVID-19 was not physically painful. For a few hours one day, I had wheezing due to a blocked nose. Other than that, I was fine,” the woman said.

She had her mobile phone and laptop to keep her company in the isolation ward and was taking her university exams, filling internship applications and attending interviews. She even briefly counselled an anxious COVID-19 patient in the next room.

“The food and facilities were fine. The nurses and the dean were really caring and supportive. In fact, when I asked a nurse how she was coping with handling patients, she told me that if she were to catch the virus herself another nurse would definitely tend to her,” the woman said.

“Between the time they took the two samples and the results came back, it was already a week. Also, they wanted to discharge us in a batch. Otherwise, I could have been discharged earlier,” she said.

