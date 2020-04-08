Kazhaikoothadis lose balance of their lives

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Nomadic tribal street performers - Kazhaikoothadis - are the latest community to join the list of people affected by the lockdown. After folk artistes and Narikuravs, Kazhaikoothadis, who are street performers and rope walkers, find themselves idle.

“We have been performing for generations and are dependent on street performances for survival. We request the government to provide us assistance,” said S Ramachandran (60), a Kazhaikoothadi from Kali village near Mayiladuthurai.

There are at least 55 families or roughly around 300 people of the community in Kali. They have been staying on temple land and yet to get their documents.

Apart from Mayiladuthurai district, Kazhaikoothadis have been living in Siruvachur near Karai in Perambalur district, Azhagiripalayam near Ariyalur district, Manamadurai in Sivagangai district, Kovilpatti in Tuticorin district and Maduranthakam and Medavakkam in Chengalpattu district for decades.

“We do not know how long we would be affected. Some of our family members who travelled to distant places could not come back before they announced the lockdown,” said R Subramanian (40).

Unlike Narikuravas, Kazhaikoothadis travel in groups for months. Men, women and children perform rope walking, acrobatics, gymnastics, form human pyramids and do fire-ring jumping. They also dance to film songs and so-called erotic record dance songs. ‘Kazhai’ means a rope tied between bamboo sticks and ‘Koothadi’ means performer. Education and literacy levels in the community have been rising over the years. There are about a dozen degree and diploma holders in Kali. “Some of us have graduated and took up jobs. Those who work in private firms are also affected. Still, half of us stage street performances and do not know anything else. The arts they perform do not come under any department, which has been a drawback,” said M Mahendran (39), a diploma graduate from Kali and TN Electricity Board technician. Some communities of Kazhaikoothadis have registered under Malaikuravar, which is a matter of debate. The Malaikurava community is identified as a Scheduled Tribe in Tamil Nadu.

The Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department has confirmed the Central and State governments are yet to announce relief package for these performers to tide over the lockdown.