STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Man hooked to booze dies in Tamil Nadu after vain bid to get his dose of liquor

The sexagenarian, after trying his luck in three shops, came to the fourth one and he tried his best to get a bottle of liquor but could not and he fainted.

Published: 08th April 2020 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

VILLUPURAM: After trying desperately to get a bottle of liqour, a 65-year old man fainted and was later pronounced dead at a government hospital, police said here on Wednesday.

The elderly man, when he heard that liquor stocks were being shifted from four neighbourhood outlets to a warehouse, lined up in front of the shops at Janakipuram here alongwith scores of other consumers.

They desperately pleaded with officials to sell them any alcoholic beverage.

Despite police presence and in spite of authorities telling consumers that stocks cannot be sold in view of lockdown, they continued to mill around the premises on Tuesday with a hope that officials would relent.

Following incidents of State-run Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) liquor stores getting burgled in regions including Coimbatore and Tiruchirappalli recently, authorities have been transferring inventories from outlets considered vulnerable to warehouses.

As part of the lockdown from 6 pm on March 24 in the state, all liquor outlets are shut.

The sexagenarian, after trying his luck in three other shops, came to the fourth one and "he tried his best to get a bottle of liquor but could not and he fainted.

We rushed him to a government hospital in an ambulance, but hospital authorities pronounced him brought dead yesterday," a senior district police official told PTI.

The official said the elderly person was used to consuming alcohol and could not get his dose in view of curbs and was dejected.

The crowd of men, who teemed around the liquor shops were dispersed and they were not sold beverages, he added.

Following the lockdown, at least four men have died recently in Tamil Nadu after they consumed shaving lotion and paint varnish, falsely believing that these would give them a high and were not harmful.

A 43-year old man hailing from Karur district allegedly committed suicide following frustration due to days of alcohol deprivation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
liquor withdrawal symptoms
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp