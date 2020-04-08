‘Mentally ill’ father beats girl to death, arrested

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A 17-year-old girl was beaten to death allegedly by her 45-year-old father at Punnakayal near Tiruchendur on Monday. The man -- S Antony, a resident of Nooruveedu Street and said to be mentally ill -- has been arrested.According to sources, the girl -- A Antonystaw -- was watching television on Monday when her father bludgeoned her on her head with a log.

She was first admitted to a private hospital in Authoor, from where she was referred to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital (ThMCH). However, her life could not be saved.The girl was awaiting her Class XII examination results. Sources said that Antony, a fishermen, lost his temper if anyone spoke loudly in his presence or if he found himself in a boisterous situation.It is believed that Antony beat his daughter as she was watching television in high volume.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, the Authoor police booked Antony for murder and arrested him. However, he was admitted to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital (ThMCH) for treatment.