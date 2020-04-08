STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Mentally ill’ father beats girl to death, arrested

She was first admitted to a private hospital in Authoor, from where she was referred to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital (ThMCH).

THOOTHUKUDI: A 17-year-old girl was beaten to death allegedly by her 45-year-old father at Punnakayal near Tiruchendur on Monday. The man -- S Antony, a resident of Nooruveedu Street and said to be mentally ill -- has been arrested.According to sources, the girl -- A Antonystaw -- was watching television on Monday when her father bludgeoned her on her head with a log.

However, her life could not be saved.The girl was awaiting her Class XII examination results. Sources said that Antony, a fishermen, lost his temper if anyone spoke loudly in his presence or if he found himself in a boisterous situation.It is believed that Antony beat his daughter as she was watching television in high volume.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, the Authoor police booked Antony for murder and arrested him. However, he was admitted to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital (ThMCH) for treatment.

