Police to issue colour-coded passes to restrict movement of people

Following in the footsteps of Ariyalur district administration, Tiruchy police are now planning to issue colour-coded slips to residents to reduce the number of people out to buy essentials.

TIRUCHY: Following in the footsteps of Ariyalur district administration, Tiruchy police are now planning to issue colour-coded slips to residents to reduce the number of people out to buy essentials. On Wednesday, three types of passes would be distributed in 10 villages of Thiruverambur. Residents would be allowed to come out twice a week to purchase essentials.

Ziaul Haque, Superintendent of Police, said, “We will distribute pink, yellow and blue passes to the residents. Residents who want to purchase essentials must carry the pass with them and may only come out twice a week. The days would be determined by the colour of the passes. No one would be allowed to wander outside on Sundays.”

Only one person from a family would be entitled to use the pass to go out and purchase essentials. Haque said the initiative would soon be extended to Thuraiyur and Manapparai.

Ex-servicemen roped in

The Police department has announced its intention to induct Ex-servicemen in bandobast duties and crowd control operations tentatively from 10 to 20 April.

Having just 700 - 1000 cops in the district to maintain order, In maintaining in an effective manner, volunteers from various sectors including the NCC cadets, road safety activites and also public had deputed for security work.

Accordingly, the department has announced its intention of inducting Ex-servicemen who are under the age of 60 years can join. Remuneration would be provided.

