Social stigma worse than infection: Bizman’s wife

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: A 48-year-old businessman from Tirupur who recovered from COVID-19 returned home on Monday and is under home quarantine for two weeks. However, a malicious campaign carried out against him and his family on social media in this connection has left their hearts scarred for a lifetime.

Speaking to Express, the businessman’s wife said, “My husband is a garment exporters and often travels aboard. Once in three months, he visits the United Kingdom to meet businessmen. Likewise, he went to the UK on March 8 and returned to Tirupur on March 15. At that time, he did not show any symptoms of infection.”

However, the next day, he was down with fever. Blood samples were taken for test to Tirupur Government Hospital, where doctors said he had viral fever and prescribed medication.

‘Evil house’

However, the worst was yet to come. Miscreants started posting photographs of the man and his family on social media. “Our family photographs taken from my Facebook were circulated on social media calling us ‘COVID-19 patients.’ Some persons posted pictures of our house calling it ‘evil house.’ This is highly condemnable and something which we can never forget for a lifetime.”