STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Social stigma worse than infection: Bizman’s wife

However, the next day, he was down with fever. Blood samples were taken for test to Tirupur Government Hospital, where doctors said he had viral fever and prescribed medication.

Published: 08th April 2020 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: A 48-year-old businessman from Tirupur who recovered from COVID-19 returned home on Monday and is under home quarantine for two weeks. However, a malicious campaign carried out against him and his family on social media in this connection has left their hearts scarred for a lifetime.

Speaking to Express, the businessman’s wife said, “My husband is a garment exporters and often travels aboard. Once in three months, he visits the United Kingdom to meet businessmen. Likewise, he went to the UK on March 8 and returned to Tirupur on March 15. At that time, he did not show any symptoms of infection.”

However, the next day, he was down with fever. Blood samples were taken for test to Tirupur Government Hospital, where doctors said he had viral fever and prescribed medication.

‘Evil house’

However, the worst was yet to come. Miscreants started posting photographs of the man and his family on social media. “Our family photographs taken from my Facebook were circulated on social media calling us ‘COVID-19 patients.’ Some persons posted pictures of our house calling it ‘evil house.’ This is highly condemnable and something which we can never forget for a lifetime.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp