Testing positive is not the end of the world, says Erode COVID-19 survivor

Chandhini R By

Express News Service

ERODE: Among those discharged from ESI Hospital on Monday is also a 29-year-old member of the medical fraternity who worked at Erode before being transferred to Coimbatore where she tested positive for COVID-19 on March 25. Subsequently, her 10-month-old male child, her husband, mother and a maid, who worked at her house, all tested positive and were isolated at the ESI Hospital.



However, within a fortnight of being hospitalised, the woman, her child and the maid all recovered and were discharged. Speaking to Express, the medical professional said she was discharged after she tested negative for COVID-19 twice.



"I was shattered when I first tested positive. I was worried about my baby and family that had also contracted the virus. But, my friends, officials and colleagues kept me motivated. Moreover, I spoke to another patient who had also contracted the virus and it gave me a lot of strength," she said.



The reason she was devastated is that she had not displayed any severe symptoms of the illness. However, she had voluntarily reported to a hospital for testing as per ICMR guidelines.



Speaking about the symptoms, she said she initially had a mild fever and, during the course of treatment, developed body pain. She also noticed that the baby was feverish. "However, the symptoms might vary from person to person and we should be cautious about the signs of breathlessness, loss of olfaction, high fever, throat pain, body pain and abdominal pain," she added.



Recounting her days at the hospital, she said, "I thank the doctors, nurses, staff, cooks and the people who kept us in their prayers. We were given utmost care in the hospital and without their constant support, we wouldn't have recovered so quickly. In fact, my child recovered sooner. The front-line staff are highly prone to infection as they are in contact with the patients. They too have families, but they have been serving selflessly," the woman said.



She was allowed to breastfeed the child while at the hospital as both of them had tested positive. However, she wore a mask and protective gear for added safety. Apart from battling the virus, people are facing another kind of hardship which is social stigma. But the 29-year-old said certain things are out of our control.



"I wore masks, washed my hands regularly and followed all the safety precautions as per the guidelines released by the World Health Organization. But we should know that some things are not in our control. We should neither feel guilty nor blame the person from whom we might have contracted the virus because no one would want to spread the infection,” she said.



“What is important is that when you develop a symptom, you should ensure that you are not going to be a carrier. Immediate self-isolation, reporting to a hospital to ensure the earliest intervention is advisable," the medical professional said.



She also sent out a message to those who are currently battling the virus. "You are not alone and it is not your fault. Being COVID-19 positive is not the end of the world and this too shall pass," she said. Her mother and husband are still undergoing treatment at ESI hospital and are stable.