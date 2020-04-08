Two booked for hate messages online

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two men belonging to different Hindu outfits were booked by the district police for sharing content on social media, allegedly spreading communal hatred.They were identified as Ganesh Babu, functionary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) from the district and Ananth, a member of Hindu Front, from Sulur.

According to the police, Ganesh Babu had posted images and text criticising people belonging to a particular community and their religious practices on social media. In another incident, the Sulur police have booked a case against Ananth, a member of Hindu Front as he had posted defamatory content on social media against a set of people relating them with the spread of COVID-19. A hunt is on for the two, said police.