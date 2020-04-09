Clarify on steps for direct agri procurement: HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has called for a clarification from State government with regard to direct procurement of agricultural produce. The bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and R Hemalatha gave a direction to this effect when a PIL petition from advocate G Rajesh came up for hearing on Wednesday.

The petitioner prayed for a direction to the agriculture secretary to procure farm produce (fruits and vegetables) directly from farmers at taluk level through the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee or any other suitable mode and to compensate the farmers or in the alternative to ensure that the existing supply chain is intact, during the lockdown.

The bench also said that the government should advertise in newspapers and social media about availability of such facilities, so that the farmers can utilise them.

‘Control prices’

Meanwhile, DMK and CPI urged the government to take steps to control prices of essential commodities.

Why only Rs 510 crore for TN, HC asks Centre

Chennai: The Madras HC on Wednesday directed the Centre to explain why only Rs 510 cr had been allotted to Tamil Nadu, which is comparatively less than for other States. Though the State so far stands second with most positive cases, the amount sanctioned is less, observed a division bench.