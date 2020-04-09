STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Migrant workers from Madhya Pradesh seek help to return home from Tamil Nadu

Over 60 artisans from Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh set out for Tamil Nadu for work five months ago.

Migrant workers

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Nirupa Sampath
Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Over 60 artisans from Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh set out for Tamil Nadu for work five months ago.

Along with their families, the artisans travelled through Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi, Puducherry, Chidambaram, Kurinjipadi, Vadalur and Nellikuppam. The made and sold machetes, sickle knives, and other materials during the journey.

However, when they reached Virudhachalam a few weeks ago, the national lockdown was announced.

Stranded with limited resources, the group, including 25 children, has now taken temporary shelter at an Ayyanar temple near Cuddalore-Virudhachalam NH.

Speaking to Express, Kumar (40) said, “We came to Tamil Nadu to earn some money and return to our village at the earliest. However, this sudden lockdown and fear of virus attack are giving us sleepless nights. We plead with the government to make arrangements for our return journey.”

Virudhachalam sub-collector Praveen Kumar and Tahlisdar Kaviarasu met the labourers recently and provided them food, water and safety gear.

The group stays under a tree at Ayyanar temple and uses the shelter allotted by officials only during nights.
“We have also communicated the labourers’ details with a sub-collector in Madhya Pradesh. They will be safely sent home after the lockdown,” Kaviarasu said.

