STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Private security guards to help cops enforce lockdown, social distancing in Puducherry

Based on the advice of Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, the police held discussions with private security agencies on Wednesday, following which the security guards have been roped in.

Published: 09th April 2020 08:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 10:02 PM   |  A+A-

Private security guards roped in to assist police being briefed before deployment in Puducherry.

Private security guards roped in to assist police being briefed before deployment in Puducherry.

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Private security guards have been roped in by the administration to assist the Puducherry police in enforcing the lockdown and social distancing in public places.

Owing to a shortage of manpower, many places could not be covered by the police. Hence it has been decided to utilize the services of private security guards as a “force multiplier” to assist the police, said Director General of Police Balaji Srivastava.

Based on the advice of Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, the police held discussions with private security agencies on Wednesday, following which the security guards have been roped in.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

The police have come up with a standard operating procedure to work along with private security agencies. Private security guards would not be posted alone but along with a police official and twinned with beat staff of the local police station. They have been briefed about their duties and responsibilities before deployment, initially by Senior Superintendent of Police Rahul Alwal and subsequently by the superintendents of police.

They have been advised to utilize the dedicated police station level WhatsApp group created by the SHO to communicate with beat officers and others by using photographs and videos.

The Circle Inspectors (CIs) and Station House officers (SHOs) will take note of observations made by the private security guards and address them on priority. If anything untoward is noticed while on duty, it should be immediately reported to the nearest police station or control room.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Puducherry Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp