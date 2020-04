By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Avadi Corporation on Thursday introduced two disinfectant tunnels to spray anti-viral disinfectants at commuters. The tunnels will spray the disinfectant while people pass through them.

Avadi Corporation Commissioner said six more such tunnels will be introduced in the area soon.

On Wednesday, Chennai Corporation had introduced a disinfectant tunnel in Tiruvanmiyur.

The concept is popular across the country and can be commonly found in busy places such as railway stations and markets.