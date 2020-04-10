COVID-19: As Tamil Nadu nears Stage-III, Government eyes lockdown extension?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu may enter Stage-III of COVID-19 outbreak, and the State government is taking all possible measures to prevent that from happening, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Thursday. However, as there are many cases being reported every day across the State, the government will consult with a 19-member panel of senior doctors and 12 committees headed by IAS officers on extending the lockdown.

“Our first batch of rapid test kits, containing 50,000 units, will arrive on Thursday night and 20,000 kits promised by the Centre are expected to come on Friday,” Palaniswami said after a meeting at the Secretariat. The State has placed orders for a total of 4 lakh kits.

Meanwhile, the number of fresh cases in the State jumped by 96, taking the tally to 834. Of these, 84 have links with the Delhi event.

“Of the 12 persons who are not connected to the Delhi event, three have inter-State travel history and nine are contacts of persons who earlier tested positive, including a private doctor who contracted the infection from a patient,” said Health Secretary Beela Rajesh. She further said that 1, 480 people who attended the Delhi event from TN have reported to the authorities.

Earlier, the CM clarified how the rapid tests would be conducted.

“First, family members of those who tested positive would be checked. Later, tests will be conducted on those who have come in contact with positive patients. Then, the entire area where the patient resides will be tested.”

Palaniswami assured that Tamil Nadu was well-equipped to handle the situation.

“We have 3,371 ventilators and orders have been placed to procure another 2,500. As many as 32,371 beds have been kept ready in government and private hospitals for treating patients.”

Responding to the criticism that the Centre had allocated just Rs 510 crore for Tamil Nadu, much less than what has been given to other States, Palaniswami said his government had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“Let us wait for their response,” he said.

When asked if the State was going to offer more relief to those affected, Palaniswami said it was already under process. “Assistance is being offered to 15 welfare boards and 8.2 lakh workers who come under it. This includes cleanliness workers, khadi and village industries workers, fishermen, transpersons, small vendors, village priests, ulemas, folk artists, denotified communities, narikoravas, film artists, and workers in cracker manufacturing industries,” he said.

Palaniswami said that so far, Rs 101 crore has been received as a contribution to the CM’s Public Relief Fund.

“Even a small amount like Rs 100 will be utilised to save people,” he said.