STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19: As Tamil Nadu nears Stage-III, Government eyes lockdown extension?

Even as the number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise, the government is doing everything possible to prevent the State from entering community spread phase, says Chief Minister 

Published: 10th April 2020 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edapadi k Palaniswami chairs the meeting with the heads of eleven departments in connection with COVID-19 while Deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam and other ministers look on at Secretariat on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu may enter Stage-III of COVID-19 outbreak, and the State government is taking all possible measures to prevent that from happening, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Thursday. However, as there are many cases being reported every day across the State, the government will consult with a 19-member panel of senior doctors and 12 committees headed by IAS officers on extending the lockdown.

“Our first batch of rapid test kits, containing 50,000 units, will arrive on Thursday night and 20,000 kits promised by the Centre are expected to come on Friday,” Palaniswami said after a meeting at the Secretariat. The State has placed orders for a total of 4 lakh kits.

Meanwhile, the number of fresh cases in the State jumped by 96, taking the tally to 834. Of these, 84 have links with the Delhi event.

“Of the 12 persons who are not connected to the Delhi event, three have inter-State travel history and nine are contacts of persons who earlier tested positive, including a private doctor who contracted the infection from a patient,” said Health Secretary Beela Rajesh. She further said that  1, 480 people who attended the Delhi event from TN have reported to the authorities.

Earlier, the CM clarified how the rapid tests would be conducted.

“First, family members of those who tested positive would be checked. Later, tests will be conducted on those who have come in contact with positive patients. Then, the entire area where the patient resides will be tested.”    

Palaniswami assured that Tamil Nadu was well-equipped to handle the situation.

“We have 3,371 ventilators and orders have been placed to procure another 2,500. As many as 32,371 beds have been kept ready in government and private hospitals for treating patients.”

Responding to the criticism that the Centre had allocated just Rs 510 crore for Tamil Nadu, much less than what has been given to other States, Palaniswami said his government had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“Let us wait for their response,” he said.   

When asked if the State was going to offer more relief to those affected, Palaniswami said it was already under process. “Assistance is being offered to 15 welfare boards and 8.2 lakh workers who come under it. This includes cleanliness workers, khadi and village industries workers, fishermen, transpersons, small vendors, village priests, ulemas, folk artists, denotified communities, narikoravas, film artists, and workers in cracker manufacturing industries,” he said.   

Palaniswami said that so far, Rs 101 crore has been received as a contribution to the CM’s Public Relief Fund.

“Even a small amount like Rs 100 will be utilised to save people,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Tamil Nadu lockdown
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp