Famished mentally-ill man forages trash for food, locals come to rescue

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: It was known that suffering would be prevalent across the country during the lockdown period for, apart from those deemed essential, most industries and shops will be shut. The suffering is not just on an economic scale. People who live hand to mouth had few options other than to seek help or sleep hungry. Help did arrive, with Central and State governments coming up with relief measures. Several NGOs have chipped in too and even animals are being looked after by good Samaritans the world over.

It is at this time that a video of a famished youth, who is allegedly mentally ill, eating spoiled food from a waste bin near Vadavalli in the district went viral on social media. When residents in the area watched the video, they offered food to the person and informed volunteers.

The video shows a youth, aged between 25 and 30, digging a trash can for food. Though he only found spoilage, he proceeded to eat it. It is not known who recorded the video and shared it on social media.

People who provided food to the youth have urged the district administration and the police department to take efforts to ensure that destitutes in the suburbs are fed, like in the city, and added that shelter should be arranged for such people.

“We alerted volunteers who are providing free food in Coimbatore city. As they were late, we gave the youth good food and informed the police so that he will be provided proper shelter,” said a resident from Vadavalli.

“There are lots of non-governmental organisations, groups of volunteers, apart from government authorities who provide food and other essentials to people living in the street in the city. However, no such activity takes place in the suburb, which is why the mentally ill man was searching for food from the waste bin. If the district administration and local police officials organise such efforts in the suburbs, many people would benefit,” said K Ramachandran, another resident.