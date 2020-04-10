STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Famished mentally-ill man forages trash for food, locals come to rescue

It is at this time that a video of a famished youth, who is allegedly mentally ill, eating spoiled food from a waste bin near Vadavalli in the district went viral on social media.

Published: 10th April 2020 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

A screengrab of video showing the mentally ill youth eating from garbage near Vadavalli in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: It was known that suffering would be prevalent across the country during the lockdown period for, apart from those deemed essential, most industries and shops will be shut. The suffering is not just on an economic scale. People who live hand to mouth had few options other than to seek help or sleep hungry. Help did arrive, with Central and State governments coming up with relief measures. Several NGOs have chipped in too and even animals are being looked after by good Samaritans the world over.

It is at this time that a video of a famished youth, who is allegedly mentally ill, eating spoiled food from a waste bin near Vadavalli in the district went viral on social media. When residents in the area watched the video, they offered food to the person and informed volunteers.

The video shows a youth, aged between 25 and 30, digging a trash can for food. Though he only found spoilage, he proceeded to eat it. It is not known who recorded the video and shared it on social media.
People who provided food to the youth have urged the district administration and the police department to take efforts to ensure that destitutes in the suburbs are fed, like in the city, and added that shelter should be arranged for such people.

“We alerted volunteers who are providing free food in Coimbatore city. As they were late, we gave the youth good food and informed the police so that he will be provided proper shelter,” said a resident from Vadavalli.

“There are lots of non-governmental organisations, groups of volunteers, apart from government authorities who provide food and other essentials to people living in the street in the city. However, no such activity takes place in the suburb, which is why the mentally ill man was searching for food from the waste bin. If the district administration and local police officials organise such efforts in the suburbs, many people would benefit,” said K Ramachandran, another resident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lockdown Coimbatore
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp