Hero in khaki saves mom, baby in Tiruchy amid COVID-19 lockdown

MS Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With lockdown in place, stories of police personnel playing good Samaritan are surfacing. A case in point is Sayed Abudhahir, a 23-year-old constable from Manapparai.

He had arranged for a vehicle to ferry a pregnant woman for delivery and donated blood during the lockdown when donors are unable to come forward like before.

On April 6, Abudhahir was on duty at a check post in Manapparai. Around 2 pm, he noticed a couple walking and questioned them. Elumalai, a construction worker, and his pregnant wife Sulochana said they were coming from a private hospital.

They were from Irattiapatti, which is 10 km away and had come to the hospital by ambulance as it was Sulochana’s due date. However, the hospital had no stock of O positive blood required to perform C-section and asked them to arrange for a donor.

With the lockdown in place, the couple did not know how to reach a donor. Abudhahir convinced a taxi driver to take the couple back to the hospital.

He also volunteered to donate blood as he had the same blood group.

As police personnel are regularly tested by mobile units for the coronavirus, the hospital allowed him to donate blood after a few tests.