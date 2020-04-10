Missing Tamil Nadu coronavirus patient made hoax bomb threat to Raj Bhavan?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Of the 96 fresh cases reported on Thursday, a big chunk came from Erode (26) and Tirunelveli (16). Of the total 834 cases in the State, 290 are from the northern districts of which 163 are in Chennai. Ranipet and Chengalpettu have a high number of cases in the region. Days after a Vellore man died of COVID-19, five more persons tested positive in the region, including a seven-year-old boy.

Officials say all of them are contacts of a man, who earlier tested positive, with travel history to Delhi. Meanwhile, relatives of the 45-year-old man who died at the CMC Hospital, have alleged medical negligence.

A total of 55 contacts of the deceased man have been identified and quarantined.

This includes his relatives, neighbours, and friends. Three doctors and nurses who treated him at CMC as an outpatient last month are also placed under isolation.

Meanwhile, in Villupuram, the police have increased the number of teams on trail of a missing COVID-19 positive man.

While initial reports claimed he was among four persons discharged by the health workers by mistake, now officials claim he had in fact escaped from the hospital before his second test results arrived.

“Three others were traced because they are local residents. The missing man is a Delhi native who came down to Puducherry for a job interview. He was last seen around a few truck drivers, asking for a ride back home. He is missing since then,” said a policeman.

“The missing man was arrested earlier for issuing a fake bomb threat to the Raj Bhavan in Chennai,” added the police.

The source alleged that on Thursday, Puducherry police caught a person on doubt. Later, the police team from Villupuram went there and confirmed that he is not the missing person.

There is considerable panic among the public in the district that the positive man on loose could spread infection in the neighbourhood. Both the police and the district administration have circulated his pictures, seeking information.

A sliver of good news came from Tirupathur and Ranipet where 88 persons who were put in isolation were discharged over the last two days.

Meanwhile, 33 persons including six minors tested positive in the southern districts, including Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi Madurai and Sivaganga. A sexagenarian, who attended the Delhi event, died at the Sivaganga GH on Thursday.

Hospital sources say he was screened and tested negative in the last week of March. However, he died of chronic lung disease on Thursday, according to the doctors.

Doctor tests positive

A 73-year-old private physician based in Nagapattinam tested positive on Thursday. Officials suspect he could have contracted the infection from a patient. The doctor consults at a clinic and his house, and authorities are now worried about community transmission in the area.

The man retired as a government doctor about 14 years ago and has been practising privately ever since then. He closed his clinic on March 26, four days after the lockdown was announced, but was seeing patients at home. The doctor has given the list of people who had met him in the past two weeks. One or more of the patients who met him are clearly suspected to be positive. Officials are now tracing his contacts.

(With inputs from Vellore, Villupuram, Ranipet, Erode, and Nagapattinam)