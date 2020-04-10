STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, fishermen to get govt’s relief package

The fishermen also urge the government to ensure banks provide loans to the fish workers who wanted to pledge their jewels during the lockdown as they are under financial distress.

Published: 10th April 2020 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

fishermen, fisherfolk, fishers

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fishermen, who were initially excluded from the relief package provided to sectors hit by the lockdown, will now be eligible to avail compensation. Officials sources have told Express that the State government has decided to provide relief to 4.6 lakh people involved in fishing and allied services.

President of Tamil Nadu Meenavar Makkal Sangam, J Kosumani welcomed the government decision to meet a long-pending demand. With this, fishermen will be eligible to avail `1,000 to `2,000 as compensation following the clamp on fishing. However, adding to the worries of the fishermen, the annual ban on fishing, which lasts for two months, will begin soon.

“Considering the lockdown this year, we must be allowed to go fishing during the ban period,” says Captain Johnson Charles, secretary for Meenavar Orunganaipu Sangam. Echoeing his view, South Indian fishermen’s welfare association K Bharati told Express that while the inclusion of fishermen welfare board will help the fish workers, it won’t be beneficial to the boat owners who have been incurring heavy losses.       

