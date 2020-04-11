Clearance of projects on track amid troubles

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even amidst the growing uncertainty, the State government has been trying to go about its business as usual. It is trying to keep-up with the pace of development with regard to engagement with the Centre on newly proposed projects and applying for clearances.

According to official data, in second half of March alone, online submissions of 15 projects were made by the State, seeking clearance from the Union Environment Ministry.One of the most prominent proposals is of the State Industries Promotion Corporation (SIPCOT) gearing-up to expand its 900-acre Thoothukudi industrial park.

The current complex houses 150 units including Sterlite Industries, Kilburn Chemicals, Amulya Sea Foods and several export-oriented units. The proposal seeks to add another 1,559 acres to the park, which is situated within a 10 km-radius of the Gulf of Mannar National Park.

Meanwhile, the approval process for the park was in an advanced stage, said N Muruganandam, Principal Secretary at the Tamil Nadu Industries Department.He added the administrative sanction was to be issued shortly.“This will be followed by acquisition under Section 3(2) of the Tamil Nadu Acquisition of Land for Industrial Purposes Act, 1997,” he said.