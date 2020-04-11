DMS staff, government doctor test positive

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While 77 fresh cases were reported Friday, authorities also pointed that 44 people have been discharged so far after they fully recovered. The highest numbers were reported from Coimbatore (26) and Erode (20) on Friday. Chief Secretary K Shanmugam said that in an effort to check for community transmission, 71 people across the State with severe acute respiratory infection were tested in the last 24 hours.“Of them 66 are negative and results of 5 others are awaited.” Shanmugam attributed the delay in procuring rapid test kits to the sudden requirement made by the Centre. “It will reach us in a day or two,” he said.

Hospital technicians positive

After a 72-year-old positive woman died in Thoothukudi, authorisation awarded to two private hospitals in the district to treat COVID-19 patients, was cancelled. Sources say the woman and her 46-year-old son were first admitted to one of these two private hospitals, where her daughter-in-law worked as a lab technician.Now, the daughter-in-law and another lab technician have tested positive. “As two technicians have tested positive, we are cancelling the authorisation of AVM Hospital on Palayamkottai Road and Sacred Heart Hospital on Rameshwaram Road,” said officials. Sources also suspect the deceased woman and her family could have contracted the disease from a neighbourhood grocery store owner, who allegedly hand links with positive patients. His store has hence been sealed.

Isolated man kills self

A 60-year-old man placed in isolation at Ariyalur GH hanged himself from the window on Friday evening. Narayanasamy (60) was a native of Arakkattalai. He was working as a daily wage labourer in Kerala. Sources say he hitched a ride to his hometown just a week ago. As he developed fever and other symptoms, his neighbours alerted officials who took him to the GH. Sources say he also suffered from some kidney ailment. Health department sources claim the man had tested negative for COVID-19. “His test results just came. It was to be formally announced Saturday.” He is survived by his wife Janaki(55) and daughter Indira(38).

Two more positive in UT

14 days after their return to Puducherry from Delhi, two more persons aged 54 and 47 tested positive. Of the 8 persons who returned to the UT from Delhi 5 tested negative. “After a gap, we conducted retests on those 5 and found 2 have COVID-19,” say officials. Meanwhile, in Nagapattinam, officials have made no headway into tracing the contacts of a private doctor who tested positive on Thursday. Sources said samples of six persons including his family members and employees were sent for testing. The 73-year-old man had kept his clinic open till two weeks ago.

TN to borrow Rs 10,000 crore

With GST, commercial taxes and other modes of revenue drying up, TN is looking to borrow to meet the lockdown expenses. “Motor vehicle tax, which brings in Rs 500 crore a month, and revenue from stamp and registration charges, which brings Rs 1,000 crore, have dried up. Revenue to the tune of Rs 16,000 crore has been hit,” said officials explaining the need to borrow.