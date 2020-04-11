For Narikkuravars, stay home means go hungry

Deepak Sathish By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown have thrown the lives of Narikkuravars out of gear. Like many wage labourers, the Narikuravars too are staying indoor and suffering hunger, with their stock of essentials running dry.

Around 220 families live in the Narikuravar Colony situated near Karamadai on the outskirts of Coimbatore city. Most of them used to make ends meet by selling ornaments made out of beads, while some others engaged odd jobs.

A resident of the colony and mother of three, P Vennila (38) said, “We used to earn at least `250-300 a day by selling beads at markets and bus stands. Now, we do not have any income.”A majority of the colony residents are ineligible to get essentials from fair price shops as only 50 families have ration cards.

Although there are graduates in the community, unemployment has not spared them as well. Many engage in what some might view to be their ‘family business’.Thirty-year-old E Manikandan holds an MBA degree. However, he too sells beads. He says eating three square meals per day has been a challenge during the lockdown.

Similarly, K Micheal Raj (35) from the locality said politicians from both ruling and opposition parties offered a small amount of rice to all the families there a few days ago.

“Sadly, the rice supplied to us is over. We are cooking food with essentials that we borrowed from ration cardholders residing in our area,” he stated.

A couple of days ago, I Palanisamy, a volunteer of Seva Bharathi provided some rice in the locality, sources said. It is also said that some people pledged their jewellery to purchase beads from in bulk quantities. However, the stocks are now left unsold.

When contacted, Collector K Rajamani said people without smart cards may not get essentials from fair price shops. However, he assured to take necessary steps to supply essentials to non-card holders.