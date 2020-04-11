STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

For Narikkuravars, stay home means go hungry

Although there are graduates in the community, unemployment has not spared them as well.

Published: 11th April 2020 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Women at the Narikkuravar colony on the outskirts of Coimbatore | Express

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown have thrown the lives of Narikkuravars out of gear. Like many wage labourers, the Narikuravars too are staying indoor and suffering hunger, with their stock of essentials running dry.

Around 220 families live in the Narikuravar Colony situated near Karamadai on the outskirts of Coimbatore city. Most of them used to make ends meet by selling ornaments made out of beads, while some others engaged odd jobs.

A resident of the colony and mother of three, P Vennila (38) said, “We used to earn at least `250-300 a day by selling beads at markets and bus stands. Now, we do not have any income.”A majority of the colony residents are ineligible to get essentials from fair price shops as only 50 families have ration cards.

Although there are graduates in the community, unemployment has not spared them as well. Many engage in what some might view to be their ‘family business’.Thirty-year-old E Manikandan holds an MBA degree. However, he too sells beads. He says eating three square meals per day has been a challenge during the lockdown.

Similarly, K Micheal Raj (35) from the locality said politicians from both ruling and opposition parties offered a small amount of rice to all the families there a few days ago.

“Sadly, the rice supplied to us is over. We are cooking food with essentials that we borrowed from ration cardholders residing in our area,” he stated.

A couple of days ago, I Palanisamy, a volunteer of Seva Bharathi provided some rice in the locality, sources said. It is also said that some people pledged their jewellery to purchase beads from in bulk quantities. However, the stocks are now left unsold.

When contacted, Collector K Rajamani said people without smart cards may not get essentials from fair price shops. However, he assured to take necessary steps to supply essentials to non-card holders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Narikkuravars lockdown
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp