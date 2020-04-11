HC for pay hike to cops, health staff

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Commending services of health workers, police personnel and sanitary workers during the lockdown, the Madras High Court on Friday observed that the monthly salary paid to government staff working round the clock is not commensurate to services provided by them. The bench also said it hopes and expects the government would increase their salaries considerably.

A division bench recorded the submissions made by the Additional Advocate General Aravind Pandian on the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) across the districts to each of the health staff.

The petitioner also sought for a direction to the State to ensure financial aid for unrecognised workers and people who are below the poverty line by revising Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000 to metropolitan city and Rs 5,000 to rural areas. The court adjourned the plea to two weeks.