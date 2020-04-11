STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lift lockdown partially, demand industries

The industries are mulling a staggered approach to restarting the businesses, says Hari Thiagarajan, Chairman of CII’s Tamil Nadu chapter.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Will industries in Tamil Nadu be allowed to reopen after April 15? Or, will they have to wait another 15 days? These questions are haunting private companies, management, and workers alike. Industry body CII has been pushing for a partial relaxation of the lockdown after April 15, so that export-oriented and critical sectors — including food processing and commercial vehicles manufacturers — can be allowed to operate.

Industry bodies have approached both the Centre and State governments with this request. However, officials in the State have refused to give an answer, saying the ball is now in the Prime Minister’s court. Sources say the focus will be on extending the lockdown, but the government may consider certain relaxations as the coffers are running dry.

The industries are mulling a staggered approach to restarting the businesses, says Hari Thiagarajan, Chairman of CII’s Tamil Nadu chapter. “There are many migrant workers stuck in factories and plants across the State. Their services could be utilised to ensure the maintenance of machineries. Maybe they could work in shifts, for 7-8 hours,” he says.   

BC Dutta, Convenor of the Ease of Doing Business Panel at the CII told Express that suggestions have been given to the Commerce Minister, to allow commercial vehicles and export sectors to operate. Automobile industry has suggested a partial lifting of the lockdown, such as allowing commercial vehicles (CV) to ply, and opening up automobile service stations catering to CVs.

Manpower challenge

Challenges lie in getting adequate manpower to reopen other industries, as there is still a clampdown on public and private transportation. “We may have to rely on workforce living within 2-3 km radius, and use latest testing kits to screen them. The focus needs to be more on safety or else the lockdown could be further extended,” says Thiagarajan. “On the one hand we want to restart the economy while on the other, we are worried about our workforce.”  

Thiagarajan says the small and micro enterprises are the worst hit due to lockdown. “The government should soon come out with a package for this sector.” He highlighted how the Bangladesh government has taken upon itself to pay the salaries of the textile manufacturing companies through soft loans which could be repaid after two years. “The Centre should take up such initiatives.”

More liquidity needed

“The State has not been able to get adequate funds from Centre to tide over the lockdown. While it demanded Rs 900 crore, it got just Rs 510 crore, that too to address the plight of migrant workers. The industry is yet to get any package.” With government staring at one of the worst economic crises, the RBI should be directed to pump in more liquidity, adds Thiagarajan.  

According to National Sample Survey Office’s Annual Survey of Industries (ASI), which covers all organised manufacturing establishments with power connection that employ at least 10 workers, there are 1,95,584 operational factories across India. Together, they engage 1.56 crore people and produce a total output worth Rs 80.72 lakh crore. Tamil Nadu has third-largest share in total factory output, contributing 10.7 per cent to the national output.

