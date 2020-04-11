Panic abound as DMS staff tests positive

CHENNAI: There's panic among the staff and officials of the Directorate of Medical Services (DMS) as a typist working with them has tested positive. A senior health department official confirmed the development to Express.“A male typist aged 45 tested positive on Thursday,” the source said. “We have placed 10 staff members on quarantine, including additional directors who worked with him closely over the last five days.”The official added that the patient only worked with the DMS section, and did not come in contact with anyone at the Directorate of Public Health.
