Rural Ariyalur complains of fleecing, wants roll out of mobile veggie units

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: People in rural areas of Ariyalur have complained that they were shelling out more for vegetables. They alleged that the district administration had ignored their needs and that mobile vegetable vehicles were doing the rounds within municipal limits.

With the lockdown in force in the district, people are only allowed to come out for essential needs and emergencies. From April 5, the district administration has been distributing colour-coded passes to those coming out to buy essentials. Rural people complain no mobile vegetable vehicle has been deployed in their areas. Since the district administration only allows them to go out two days a week, they had to buy from local vendors who are selling vegetables at higher prices.

M Ayyappan of Varanasi village said, “Since we cannot go to Ariyalur market except on two days a week, on Friday I bought potato for `70 per kg, tomato for `40 per kg and shallots for `80 from local vendors. I am a daily wage earner and out of job because of the lockdown. Authorities should arrange vegetables at low cost for us also.”

R Sankar, an activist, said, “Officials supply vegetable packs in the municipality for `100 each. Similarly, if the authorities supply vegetables twice a week in rural areas, it would be useful, especially or the elderly.”

Assistant Director (Panchayats), Ariyalur, K Palanisamy, said traders were advised to sell vegetables at lower prices and added that mobile vegetable units would be launched in the six unions soon.