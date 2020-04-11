Will extend coronavirus lockdown based on Centre's decision: Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugam

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has favoured extension of lockdown to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by two weeks, based on expert committee recommendation, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam said here on Saturday.

The top state official said Palaniswami conveyed this to Modi in a video conference early today. Tamil Nadu will take a decision on lockdown extension based on Centre's move on the matter, which is expected to be revealed in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation expected tonight at 8 pm.

"The Prime Minister's address to the nation has not yet been confirmed," he told reporters and added that it is expected at around 8 pm.