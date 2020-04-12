STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tirupur garment units fear losing biz to China, Bangladesh

Their peers in Bangladesh and China working without a lockdown has made Tirupur textile units’ owners jittery, for there is a serious threat of losing out on international orders.

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Their peers in Bangladesh and China working without a lockdown has made Tirupur textile units’ owners jittery, for there is a serious threat of losing out on international orders. Speaking on their behalf, the Tirupur Exporters Association has requested Central and State governments to allow the textile cluster to reopen, so that they can send samples to clients in US and Europe.    

“If we do not send the samples on time, we could lose business with many foreign brands forever,” the association has warned. “We have to send the samples by April 10. Only then would we get orders for spring-summer collections,” says Raja M Shanmugam, president of the association. 

“If we miss this opportunity, countries such as China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam and Cambodia will grab the orders.” Factories in China and Bangladesh are currently functioning, and they will miss an opportunity to grab these orders, adds Shanmugam. “We are already suffering heavy losses, to the tune of Rs12,000 crore. There have hardly been any orders since January. If we lose the spring-summer order, our losses will double up in the next three months.”

The association has already held talks with the Centre, and is awaiting a positive decision in this regard.There are over 10,000 garment manufacturing industries in Tirupur, employing over 6 lakh people. The cluster on an average exports textiles worth Rs 2,500 crore a month. Cotton knitwear sent from here are in much demand in European countries.  

“Most exporters have already procured raw materials. Now, we only need permission to produce the samples. We assure to begin manufacturing of samples only after putting in sufficient safety protocols and measures. We will not risk the lives of our workers,” says Shanmugam.

10,000 garment manufacturing industries in Tirupur, employ over 6 lakh people, and exports Rs 2,500 crore worth textiles in a month 

