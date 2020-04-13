STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar slams Stalin, says Tamil Nadu fighting coronavirus effectively

The district collectors have been tasked with ensuring there is no public gathering on the two occasions.

Published: 13th April 2020 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government has urged the people not to leave their houses to pay tributes to BR Ambedkar and Dheeran Chinnamalai on their birth anniversaries which fall on April 14 and April 17 respectively. The district collectors have been tasked with ensuring there is no public gathering on the two occasions. However, on behalf of the State government, the collectors will garland statues and pay floral tribute to the two leaders at district headquarters on April 14 and April 17.

Edappadi K Palaniswami

Meanwhile, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said the State was effectively fighting COVID-19. He said the State had procured 75 lakh three-layer masks and around 50 lakh are still in stock.

The State also has around 3 lakh N-95 masks in stock. “Besides, we have a substantial number of PPE and testing kits in stock,” he said.

Discussing the extension of lockdown, the minister said the pandemic needs to be contained and the only way was a lockdown. For the lockdown to be effective, rail and flight services also have to be stopped. Hence, Prime Minister is the correct person to announce the nationwide lockdown.

The state has constituted 12 task forces to carry out preventive measures. Besides, the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has convened seven high-level committee meetings with officers and ministers, and two review meetings with medical experts, said the minister in an apparent response to DMK chief MK Stalin’s barbs.

Speaking over the relief measures, D Jayakumar said that the state has offered Rs 1,000 per ration card holders and essentials to all at the cost of Rs 3,250 crores and a total of 5,000 mobile vegetable shops have been established by the agricultural department to cater the needs of the people. Jayakumar said Stalin was playing ‘cheap politics’.

Meanwhile, to ensure the State has enough food grain stock for next few months, the Tamil Nadu Food and Civil Supplies department had procured 20.91 lakh metric tonnes of paddy at a cost of Rs 3,954 crore through 2,061 direct procurement centres (DPCs) across the State till April 10. This initiative has also benefited 3,55,343 farmers.

According to a statement from R Kamaraj, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, with an expectation of good harvest the state government established 2,061 DPCs and it is expected that a total of 28 lakh metric tonnes of paddy will be procured in the current season. Terming it the ‘highest’ procurement, the minister denied media reports that procurement is not taking place in DPCs.   

‘Get tokens’
Minister for Civil Supplies R Kamaraj also urged farmers to sell their paddy at the DPCs by getting tokens after furnishing their details. He further said those farmers who encountered any trouble in selling their produce, could bring it to the notice of officials by reaching out to the control room of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation head office at 044-2642677. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 D Jayakumar
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp