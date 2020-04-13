Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar slams Stalin, says Tamil Nadu fighting coronavirus effectively

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government has urged the people not to leave their houses to pay tributes to BR Ambedkar and Dheeran Chinnamalai on their birth anniversaries which fall on April 14 and April 17 respectively. The district collectors have been tasked with ensuring there is no public gathering on the two occasions. However, on behalf of the State government, the collectors will garland statues and pay floral tribute to the two leaders at district headquarters on April 14 and April 17.

Edappadi K Palaniswami

Meanwhile, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said the State was effectively fighting COVID-19. He said the State had procured 75 lakh three-layer masks and around 50 lakh are still in stock.

The State also has around 3 lakh N-95 masks in stock. “Besides, we have a substantial number of PPE and testing kits in stock,” he said.

Discussing the extension of lockdown, the minister said the pandemic needs to be contained and the only way was a lockdown. For the lockdown to be effective, rail and flight services also have to be stopped. Hence, Prime Minister is the correct person to announce the nationwide lockdown.

The state has constituted 12 task forces to carry out preventive measures. Besides, the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has convened seven high-level committee meetings with officers and ministers, and two review meetings with medical experts, said the minister in an apparent response to DMK chief MK Stalin’s barbs.

Speaking over the relief measures, D Jayakumar said that the state has offered Rs 1,000 per ration card holders and essentials to all at the cost of Rs 3,250 crores and a total of 5,000 mobile vegetable shops have been established by the agricultural department to cater the needs of the people. Jayakumar said Stalin was playing ‘cheap politics’.

Meanwhile, to ensure the State has enough food grain stock for next few months, the Tamil Nadu Food and Civil Supplies department had procured 20.91 lakh metric tonnes of paddy at a cost of Rs 3,954 crore through 2,061 direct procurement centres (DPCs) across the State till April 10. This initiative has also benefited 3,55,343 farmers.

According to a statement from R Kamaraj, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, with an expectation of good harvest the state government established 2,061 DPCs and it is expected that a total of 28 lakh metric tonnes of paddy will be procured in the current season. Terming it the ‘highest’ procurement, the minister denied media reports that procurement is not taking place in DPCs.

‘Get tokens’

Minister for Civil Supplies R Kamaraj also urged farmers to sell their paddy at the DPCs by getting tokens after furnishing their details. He further said those farmers who encountered any trouble in selling their produce, could bring it to the notice of officials by reaching out to the control room of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation head office at 044-2642677.