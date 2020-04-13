STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It's official: COVID-19 lockdown extended till April 30 in Tamil Nadu

"Section 144 will continue to be in force till April 30. So, all restrictions now in force will continue for the rest of the lockdown period," the Chief Minister said in a statement here.

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami during a meeting on the coronavirus situation in state. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It's official. The lockdown period in Tamil Nadu has been extended upto April 30.  

"The lockdown period has been extended following discussions during the video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 10, advice of the World Health Organisation, recommendation of committees comprising health experts that relaxing the lockdown at this juncture may lead to an increase in infection and also based on the decision taken by the state Cabinet on April 11. Section 144 will continue to be in force till April 30. So, all restrictions now in force will continue for the rest of the lockdown period," the Chief Minister said in a statement here.

"The safety of every individual and family is of highest importance to the Tamil Nadu government. I appeal to the people of the state to maintain social distancing and extend full cooperation to the efforts of the government in preventing the spread of the coronavirus," the Chief Minister added.

Palaniswami said since the lockdown has been extended, rice card holders would get essential commodities for the month of May free of cost through the ration shops - rice, one kg sugar, one kg toor dal and one kg edible oil.

Besides, all unorganised sector workers including construction workers would be given Rs 1,000 per family. Migrant workers from other states would get 15 kg rice, one kg toor dal and one kg edible oil free of cost.  

The Chief Minister also said bakeries would be permitted to open between 6 am and 1 pm but only parcels would be allowed. People in the Chennai Corporation area could clarify their doubts about the coronavirus from doctors of the Telemedicine Society of India, he added. 

