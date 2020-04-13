Kiran Bedi says Puducherry CM Narayanasamy lying through his teeth

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Monday termed as a lie and misrepresentation Chief Minister V Narayanasamy's briefing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that she had been hindering the implementation of the rice scheme for APL (above poverty line) families in the Union territory.

Bedi said in a WhatsApp message that the issue of supply of rice to APL families was still under consideration of the government and not with her.

Referring to the representation by the Chief Minister, she said he misinforms and tells lies so often which is unfortunate.

She further said by indulging in misinformation and by telling lies to Prime Minister and Home Minister, the Chief Minister continues to lower the trust and respect of his position as a Chief Minister.

Narayanasamy had told reporters here on Sunday that Modi had rung up to tell him that due to paucity of time at the video conference with the Chief Ministers of all states on April 11, his (Narayanasamy's) views on the situation in the Union Territory could not be discussed.

He had said he had apprised the Prime Minister of the present situation of COVID-19 in Puducherry that Bedi was standing in the way of implementation of free rice scheme for the APL families during the current lockdown here.

Narayanasamy had also said that he had apprised Union Home Minister Amit Shah that Bedi was disrupting the scheme by taking a negative stand to implement it.