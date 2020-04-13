Kovai cops ‘punish’ citizens under the sun

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: While the State government has allowed people to buy essentials from 6 am till 1 pm every day, the Coimbatore police imposed new restrictions, without any announcement on Sunday.The personnel forced people coming out to buy essentials during the designated time wait for more than 30 minutes under the scorching sun. Even those who were transporting essentials were not spared.

Commuters stated that they were forced to stay behind barricades and added that the police imposed the ‘punishment’ from 9.30 am to 10.30 am and from 11.30 am to 12.30 pm.When people questioned the move, police personnel simply replied that they were instructed by higher officials in order to control people and ensure that they do not venture on to the streets unless there is an emergency.

“Though we showed our ID card and explained that we are with the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) and that we are transporting essentials like food and disinfectants, the police asked to wait us at Gounder Mills junction on Mettupalayam road. Soon, the place was crowded. We understand that they want to implement rules. But, they need to be implemented properly or else it would be counterproductive,” said a goods vehicle driver attached with the CCMC.

Sources said people were afraid that they might contract virus due to them being bunched up all of a sudden on the road by the police. Sources said one woman who was made to wait at Athupalam Junction fainted due to the heat.

City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan explained that vehicle checks are conducted at 33 points in the city to prevent people from roaming unnecessarily. He added that people who are attached with emergency services would be allowed.

“According to the information we have, about 70 per cent of people come out in the name of buying essentials. We are ensuring that people follow rules in a strict manner and it will initially affect even those who have a proper reason. We will streamline the practice and police personnel are asked do not force people to stand on the road,” said Sumit Sharan.

