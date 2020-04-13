Lockdown blues? It is perfectly okay to seek help, say mental health experts

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Speculations about the extension of lockdown have escalated the nervousness of many. Mental fatigue, anxiety and stress could see further spike in the upcoming days, say psychiatrists.

“Due to extensive exposure to apocalyptic movies, news and social media, a lot of people tend to associate the extension of lockdown with the end of the world. One must understand that by staying at home, they are preventing something alarming. We are in a better place and doing this as a protective measure. These kind of positive thoughts can help us fight anxiety and other mental health issues,” says psychiatrist, Dr R Vasanth.

Another mental health expert Dr Vivian Kapil says practising a dedicated ‘worry time’ for some 30 minutes at a particular time every day would help one ensure that these worrying thoughts do not take up too much personal time and space.

“Abnormal reactions to an abnormal situation is normal behaviour. It’s okay to feel not okay at these times of crisis. Learning to accept, embrace this feeling would be an important step,” he said.

Vivian suggests that not much change needs to be made to one’s work pattern. Work for the same number of hours at an organised place, like working at an office.

Dr Vasanth says among children, it’s vice versa.

“Instead of asking the child to study all the time since schools are shut, life skill training must be imparted to them. They must be kept engaged,” he said.

Mental health expert Dr Sivabalan says that when the lockdown extends there would be two kinds of issues-- economical and psychological.

“Plan and schedule your time in such a way that you are engaged all the time. For economical issues, it is perfectly ok to seek help.”

