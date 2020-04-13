No ban on NGOs, others distributing relief materials: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

By IANS

CHENNAI: Alarmed by stringent criticism, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Monday clarified that there is no ban on non-government organisations (NGOs) and others against the distribution of relief materials.

Recently the government warned people, people, organisations, political parties and others of legal action for violating the lockdown if they donated essentials, cooked food and other items to the needy directly.

In a statement issued here, Palaniswami said the government had just advised NGOs and others to coordinate with the government officials so that the relief materials could be distributed to the needy in a safe manner by maintaining social distance.

Palaniswami said unlike tsunami, cyclone or other natural disasters where one need not maintain social distance while distributing relief materials whereas during Coronavirus pandemic social distance has to be maintained to prevent the virus spread.

He said the statement issued by the government on Sunday was misunderstood and charged the opposition parties of spreading a false impression that the government has banned on distribution of relief materials by NGOs and others.