No groceries in vicinity, it’s ‘salt satyagraha’ for Irula tribe in Tamil Nadu

Some even state that due to shops in their region being shut, many families are taking food without salt.

Tribals at Velliankadu settlement are struggling without groceries | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Irula tribals living in various settlements near Palamalai, Kodiyur and Velliankadu are braving the current situation with little food they have.Though they were provided with rice, oil and dhal at fair price shops, due to them living in remote settlements, the tribals state that they do not have many essential items such as vegetables and salt.

Some even state that due to shops in their region being shut, many families are taking food without salt. “We used to buy other grocery items on a weekly-basis at a small grocery shop at Pillur dam area. But once the lockdown was put in place, no grocery items were available in the shop as the shop owner had no means get his goods from Karamadai or from Mettupalayam, as both places are over 30 km away,” said Mathew, from Velliankadu.

“Most of us are coolie workers and most families have no money to buy groceries that would last for a month. Salt is something that is hard to come by in our region and now, most families are eating food with no salt,” he added.

Mallan, a resident of Kodiyur settlement near Pillur dam, said that many families in his settlement are struggling to get grocery items.

“Two days ago, few persons from a non-governmental organisation came and distributed rice, tomato, oil. We have asked them to bring salt for every family during their next visit.”

The tribals also stated that authorities are not allowing them to go beyond Pillur check dam citing the lockdown norms.

Sendhamarai, from Balamalai which is situated at a distance of 18 km from Periyanaickenpalayam block, said, “Each family has around seven to eight persons. As people are forced to stay indoors, our people do not have money to buy anything.”

She said that they have to either travel around seven km to reach Koavanur if they have to buy their provisions. However, not everything is available with the retailers, she added.

