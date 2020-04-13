Politicos turn tech-savy this lockdown

K Ezhilarasan By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: While churches stream prayers online and some colleges conduct classes through video-conferencing, politicians have not been left behind. They have increasingly turned tech-savvy in the lockdown and are using online platforms to interact with party functionaries.

With BR Ambedkar's birthday falling on April 14, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan conducted a two-and-a-half hour interaction with party functionaries across the State on how to celebrate the occasion while observing the lockdown. Villupuram MP D Ravikumar told TNIE "Our party leader has instructed functionaries not to gather in crowds to garland Ambedkar statues but rather pay tribute to his portraits at every house.

Moreover, our party has decided to commemorate Ambedkar's birthday as 'Samathuva Naal'(Equality Day) from this year. Our leader has penned a pledge and through video-conferencing, he read it out to functionaries." About 65 VCK functionaries participated in the virtual conference using the Zoom application.

Ravikumar said, "Also, we are going to read out Article 14 (Right to Equality) of the Constitution on that day online. We have named it `Article 14 on April 14'."

Newly appointed BJP State president L Murugan also reached out to party functionaries through Zoom. After he was appointed party president, he did not get the chance to meet cadre across the State due to the lockdown being announced suddenly. He opted to go online to make up for it. On Saturday, he called a meeting on Zoom in which BJP district-level youth wing functionaries took part. N Gowtham Nagarajan, Tiruchy district president of the party's youth wing, said, "Our new president had inquired about welfare measures taken by party functionaries for the needy. I informed him the youth wing in Tiruchy was providing food and Kabasura Neer to hundreds of people daily."

The Dravidian movement that was built on fiery speeches and writings by its leaders and functionaries is also turning to the virtual world to keep up the spirits of functionaries.

Tech-savvy DMK youth supporters have launched a YouTube channel - Arakkar TV - which has been live streaming discussions and speeches on various topics. One such discussion was held on April 10 on 'Which medium of instruction will be more useful for students - Mother tongue or English? '. Likewise, DK propaganda secretary Arulmozhi gave a speech on 'Family and Ideology'. All these discussions were conducted on Zoom and from there live streamed on the YouTube channel and Facebook.

Vignesh Anand, a DMK supporter who is part of the team, said, "Speeches and writings are like the oxygen of the Dravidian movement. In the initial years, almost every leader ran papers or magazines. Now, we have adopted modern technology to live stream speeches of our party leaders. A few days ago, former minister Thangam Tennarasu participated in a discussion. We are also speaking to other leaders to give speeches online."

Senior Dravidian leader K Veeramani two days ago interacted with DK functionaries on Zoom. At first, he inquired about the fallout of the lockdown in their respective districts and needs of the people there. Also, he reportedly asked the functionaries what books they were reading and also suggested some titles of his own. Prince, State student wing secretary, who took part in the meeting with Veeramani, said, "For two weeks, our leader did not see the faces of the functionaries. He was excited to see them together on the screen."

The Tiruchy unit of Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) has been conducting a series of online meetings on different topics using Hangouts Meet. SIO has asked speakers to deliver speeches on certain given topics and live stream them to members. Recent topics were 'Islamic World View' and 'Ullathai Thooimaipaduthuthal'.

Apart from politicians, other groups have been conducting weekly online meetings. For instance, Jothi Ramalingam, who has been conducting weekly meetings on Sundays in Chennai uninterruptedly for 381 weeks to discuss editorials of Tamil and English newspapers, has opted for Facebook Live. In the Thalaianga Vimarsanam' event, guests live stream their views from their own Facebook accounts and Ramalingam shares the links through WhatsApp.