Railway goods loadmen stopped by police

The hundreds of loadmen and drivers working in Tiruchy railway goods yard play a crucial role in ensuring the supply of essentials across the State.

Published: 13th April 2020 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The hundreds of loadmen and drivers working in Tiruchy railway goods yard play a crucial role in ensuring the supply of essentials across the State. However, some sections of the police and volunteers posted to stop those violating the lockdown are preventing these workers from carrying out their duties, not realising they are a part of essential services.

Police even started seizing vehicles and workers assembled in front of the yard to protest. Tiruchy West tahsildar Sathyabama visited the goods yard on Sunday and assured them they would not face any more issues. Following the assurance, they returned to work.

The workers alleged police seized a loadman's bike at  TVS Tollgate on Saturday. The workers said another loadman's bike was seized at Subramaniapuram on Sunday. Fearing police action, seven loadmen did not report for duty on Sunday. Most of these workers have photo identity cards issued by Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC), but workers alleged police are demanding a separate pass for their vehicles.

"About 600 people work in the goods yard. Several loadmen working in Tiruchy come from Keeranur, Manapparai and other places. On Thursday, police stopped my bike at Keeranur and I showed them my TNCSC identity card, but they told me to keep a separate pass for my vehicle. We do not know why they are demanding a separate pass for vehicles," said R Sivakumar, a loadman.

Other loadmen faced the same issue and alleged police are demanding TNCSC should enter the duty hours on the identity card. "I was returning home after work and police stopped me at KK Nagar. I showed them my identity card and told them I work in the goods yard. But the police took my vehicle key and said our duty hours were not mentioned on the card. They said that I have to finish work before 1 pm and asked me who issued the identity card. I told them it is impossible to finish loading works before 1 pm. After talking to them for almost an hour, they returned the key to my bike," said Ramakrishnan, a loadman.

Some workers alleged police are yet to realise those working in goods yards also come under essential services. "We do not know why police and volunteers are stopping our vehicles. It may be because we are not well dressed like others. If we roam around in smart clothes, perhaps police and volunteers would not stop us," a loadman said. When contacted Commissioner of Police V Varadaraju said he has issued directions to all concerned officials these essential workers should not be stopped and their vehicles should not be seized.

COVID-19 lockdown loadmen
Coronavirus
