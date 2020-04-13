To ensure social distancing in Tamil Nadu, all relief goods to be directed through government bodies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To ensure strict social distancing, the State government has banned direct distribution of cooked food, dry rations, and other relief materials by NGOs, volunteers, and even political parties.

Instead, they have been asked to hand over the essentials to respective local bodies, and officials will distribute the food and relief materials while following all norms.

Anyone who wishes to offer monetary assistance can donate to the Chief Minister’s relief fund if or they can hand over the supplies to their respective district collectors or Corporation Commissioners, Municipal Commissioners, Executive Officers and BDOs. The government further instructed police officers and officials to take legal action against those violating the order.